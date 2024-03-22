Teenager shot in Spokane Valley earlier this month has died

Mar. 21—A teen boy who was shot two weeks ago at a Spokane Valley apartment died two days after the shooting that also injured two others.

Spokane Valley deputies were called to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of South Bowdish Road just after 12:30 a.m. March 8, Spokane Valley police said in a news release. A neighbor reported hearing an argument and shots fired.

A man and the teen boy came to the apartment and met two other men, and an argument arose, according to initial investigative findings.

The teen was shot and had life-threatening injuries, police said.

He died on March 10, said Spokane County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman for the department.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office has yet to release the boy's name.

Two men were also shot, police said, and a fourth man fled the scene and is not believed to have been injured, according to police.

Gregory said no arrests have been made and detectives continue to investigate.