Teenager shot in Romney Meadows Apartment complex; wounds were not serious

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Friday ended poorly for an 18-year-old Lafayette man who was shot in Romney Meadows Apartment complex about 11:55 p.m., according to Lafayette police.

After being hit by a bullet, the man ran inside a nearby apartment, which is where police found him. His wounds were not life threatening, and paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was treated and later released, police said.

The man was shot outside in the 600 block of Northchester Lane, police said. Bullets also hit two buildings and a parked car, which was unoccupied, police said.

Witnesses did not hear any arguing before the shots were fired, police said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or call the anonymous We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Teen not seriously injured in shooting at Romney Meadows Apartments