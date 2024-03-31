Teenager shot in Richland County, SC sheriff’s deputies say

An investigation was launched Saturday after a teenager was shot, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 5:15 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Setter Lane, the sheriff’s department said in a Sunday news release. That’s in Hopkins, not far from Columbia, in the area between Lower Richland Boulevard and Garners Ferry Road.

At the scene, deputies learned a juvenile had been shot, according to the release.

The teen was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said. Information on the teen’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about a shooter, or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which said it’s continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.