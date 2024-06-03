Teenager shot and killed in Milwaukee on Sunday

A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Sunday, police said.

The shooting was on the 3800 block of West Meinecke Avenue just before 6:30 p.m., according to a media release from the Milwaukee Police Department. The teenager arrived at a hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead there after live-saving measures were attempted, police said.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects, the release said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The shooting follows other gun violence against Milwaukee youth.

Also on Sunday, Milwaukee police said in a separate news release that a three-year-old child was shot and survived, after treatment at a hospital.

On Friday, 10-year-old Isdennyeliz Ortizwas was shot while sleeping in her bed, after someone accidentally shot a bullet through the floor of an upper-level unit in their home on Milwaukee’s south side, her sister told the Journal Sentinel.

On May 17, 15-year-olds Alejandro Sanchez and Monroe Weso were shot and 15-year-old, Christopher N. Scott, has since been charged in their deaths.

Last year, 147 victims younger than 18 were injured or killed in shootings in Milwaukee, according to a Medical College of Wisconsin database.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee teenager shot and killed on Milwaukee on Sunday