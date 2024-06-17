Teenager shot to death in Cahokia Heights. Second person wounded, according to police

One person was killed and another wounded in a Friday night shooting in Cahokia Heights, according to police.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the deceased person as Stefan Chism, 19, of the 1400 block of Richard Drive in Cahokia Heights. Chism was pronounced dead at 11:36 p.m. in the emergency room at Touchette Regional Hospital in Cahokia Heights, Dye said.

The identity of the wounded person was not released, but Cahokia Heights Detective DeMarius Thomas said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Thomas said the shooting happened at on Camp Jackson Road in Cahokia Heights.

“Upon arrival police officers observed two victims with gunshot wounds,” Thomas said. “ Both subjects were taken to an area hospital.”

After he was shot, Chism had fled to the parking lot of Mars Supermarket and collapsed.

Police have not announced an arrest in the shooting and are asking for the public’s help.

“We are asking anyone with any information about this shooting to please call the Cahokia Heights Police Department,” Thomas said.

The phone number is 618-337-9505