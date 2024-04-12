Chesterfield Police say teenager found shot on a Chester neighborhood playground has died

CHESTER − Police in Chesterfield County are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager late Thursday afternoon in a neighborhood off Harrowgate Road.

According to an email from Chesterfield Police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a residence in the 15100 block of Broadwater Way in the Broadwater Townhome complex. Officers arrived on scene to find the 16-year-old male suffering from a single gunshot wound on a playground.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where police said late Thursday night he died of his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

Anyone who may know something is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251, or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or the P3Tips mobile app.

