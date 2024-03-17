Teenager shot in the back in West Valley, suspects flee

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A 17-year-old was wounded after a passenger in the car allegedly shot him through the driver’s seat, according to the West Valley City Police Department.

According to police, the incident took place after 1 a.m. on Sunday near the 3800 block of Great Lakes Drive in West Valley.

The driver was reportedly giving the two suspects a ride back from a party but was led to what police called an industrial area.

Once there, the 17-year-old told police one of the passengers shot him in the back through the driver’s seat, according to police.

Police said the injured teenager was the one who called 911 to report that he had been shot. Police also said he was alert and conscious, and no vital organs were hit during the shooting.

According to police, the two suspects fled the scene in a separate vehicle before officers arrived.

Police say the victim is expected to survive.

There is no further information at this time.

