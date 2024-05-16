Teenager Set Up Camera to Capture Planned Murders of Parents Because He Was 'Upset over His Upbringing': Police

Jeremiah Estel Blair, 19, had allegedly been planning to kill his parents for years, police claim

Chandler Police Department Jeremiah Estel Blair in May 2024 mugshot.

The Arizona teenager allegedly stood in the kitchen with a gun and a video camera and waited for his parents to wake up.

Jeremiah Estel Blair, 19, is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the non-fatal shootings of his parents, the Chandler Police Department confirms.

Blair allegedly later told police that he was “upset over his upbringing” because he was “not treated as he should have been as a child,” according to court documents obtained by AZ Family.

So, at around 1:00 a.m. Monday, May 13 — about an hour after Mother’s Day — Blair stood in the kitchen waiting to record himself killing his parents, he later told detectives, per the court documents.

When his father came down the stairs, Blair allegedly told him, per the court documents, that he “knew this day was coming,” and shot him.

Then, darting up the stairs, he allegedly fired at his mother, who was coming out of the bedroom.

Allegedly planning to kill his parents for years, Blair had hidden a gun in his bedroom closet, according to the court documents, which claim that the teen had brainstormed alternative ways of murdering his parents but had settled on shooting them with a handgun.

Blair allegedly told police that he knew what he had done was “wrong,” per the court documents, which allege he was under the impression he had killed one of his parents.

Both parents survived the May 13 morning shooting, police confirm, noting that they were taken to the hospital and “are alert and stable at this time.”

Blair was booked into Maricopa County Jail on a $750,000 secured bond, per AZ Family.

It's not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.



