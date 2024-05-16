Teenager pleads guilty in shooting that injured Las Vegas school employee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The teenager who fired a bullet in a Las Vegas neighborhood, hitting a school employee about a quarter mile away, has agreed to plead guilty.

Jessie Rios, 19, agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to one count of attempted murder and one count of discharge of a firearm from or within a structure of a vehicle, records said. Rios, who was 18 at the time of his arrest, initially faced 13 charges.

The campus school monitor was shot outside of Ed Von Tobel Middle School on Monday, May 8, 2023. The 8 News Now Investigators first reported the man was struck by a stray bullet.

The employee was standing outside the school when the bullet hit him. Police said Rios fired several rounds near Judson Avenue and Clifford Street, about a quarter mile south of the campus.

Detectives later learned Rios was a suspect and that two rival groups shot at each other near Shadow Rock Park and then again south of the school, which resulted in the employee’s injury.

A judge will sentence Rios on June 27.

