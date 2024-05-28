Teenager missing on Memorial Day found dead near New Albany, police say

The body of a teenager who went missing Memorial Day while swimming in Silver Creek has been found, the New Albany Police Department said in a statement.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said officers and crews from the New Albany and Clarksville police and fire departments responded to calls of a missing child in Silver Creek near Providence Way at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday. Witnesses said the boy, identified as 14-year-old Andre Edwards Jr., went underwater and didn't resurface.

Edwards was found in the creek near the initial search area Monday night. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigations Office continues to review the incident.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Indiana teenager missing Memorial Day found dead near Clarksville and New Albany