Teenager killed in shooting at racetrack in South Carolina, officials say

A teenager was killed in a shooting at a racetrack in South Carolina Saturday night, officials said.

At about 8:30 p.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said there was “a heavy law enforcement presence” at Ware Shoals Dragway following a shooting. That’s at 16924 U.S. 25 in Ware Shoals.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, 17-year-old Greenwood resident Calvin Lamont Parker Jr. died from the injuries he suffered “as a result of this incident,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday, WSPA reported.

No other injuries were reported.

Although the sheriff’s office said it believed the shooting was an isolated incident, and there was not a threat to the community, it did ask people to avoid the area following Saturday night’s gunfire.

The Best of Both Worlds car & bike show was being held at Ware Shoals Dragway on Saturday, according to the venue’s Facebook page.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.