Teenager killed in shooting in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A teenager is dead after a fatal shooting on Saturday night.

State police say they were dispatched to 1840 East Third Street in the parking lot of TGI Fridays.

A 15-year-old boy was shot, and died on his way to the hospital, according to troopers.

Pennsylvania State Police say the suspects fled the scene, and that the investigation is on going.

This is a developing story, and 28/22 news will provide more information when it becomes available.

