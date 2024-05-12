Teenager fatally shot Saturday in Milwaukee, police say

A teenager was shot and killed Saturday night, Milwaukee police say.

Police said the shooting took place shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North 21st Street and the victim's age is estimated between 16 and 18 years old.

The victim died at the scene and will be identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office following an autopsy.

Police do not have anyone in custody in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information can call police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or by using the P3 Tips app.

