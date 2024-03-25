Teenager fatally shot in East Flatbush: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenage boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Sunday, according to officials.

Police found Bryan Henriquez, 17, with gunshot wounds to his neck and upper body near East 37th Street in East Flatbush around 7:45 p.m.

Henriquez was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police told PIX11 News was known by local authorities and had been arrested eight times.

Additional information was not immediately available.

