Teenager dies in Pompano Beach shooting; three others injured

A teenager died Monday evening after a shooting in Pompano Beach that injured three others, officials said.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies found one minor boy who had been shot about 5 p.m. in the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, authorities said.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue took the teen to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach in critical condition, said Sandra King, a spokesperson for the fire department. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Three others who were shot are hospitalized, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office did not release their ages or their genders.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue did not take them to the hospitals. The Sheriff’s Office did not say Monday night if they arrived at the hospitals on their own.

Homicide detectives are investigating. The Sheriff’s Office did not release additional information.

Three people were injured in a shootout in December near Monday’s shooting, in the 1700 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Two men were arrested in January in connection with the shooting, and one of the alleged shooters is a member of the “1800 BLK Boyz,” which is a gang in the area, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Decades ago, police established a “special problems tactical unit” at an outreach center in an attempt to reduce the specific block’s crime-ridden notoriety.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

