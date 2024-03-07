Teenager dies days after being hospitalized in Murray shooting

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — The teenager who was injured in a shooting over the weekend died, officials with Murray City Police Department told ABC4.com.

Kristin Reardon, public information officer with Murray Police, confirmed on Wednesday evening that the teenager passed away after being in the hospital in the days following Saturday’s shooting.

PREVIOUS: Man arrested in Colorado in connection to shooting of teenager in Murray

According to police, the shooting took place in a McDonald’s parking lot in Murray on Saturday, March 2, with police responding to an incident at 4500 South 500 West after 6 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital in “extremely critical condition” after the incident, according to police. The teenager died just days after a 20-year-old man was arrested in Colorado because of his suspected connection to the shooting on Saturday night.

Officials said Jhon-Alvaro-Alarcon Paredes, 20, was taken into custody by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado. Detectives with Murray Police were able to track Paredes after he reportedly fled the scene following the shooting, according to a press release from Monday.

Officials said there were three individuals in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, and they were all believed to be friends. It was also initially believed that they were all juveniles, but police later confirmed that at Paredes was 20 years old at the time.

Paredes evidently crossed state lines, and was “awaiting extradition back to Utah on possible Attempted Homicide charges,” Murray Police said on March 4.

Reardon told ABC4.com that she did not have any further updates on Wednesday, but did say that the case is still active.

