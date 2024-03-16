Teenager dead in shooting Friday night west of downtown Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — An 18-year-old man was shot to death Friday night west of downtown near Dreamland Park.

Police and firefighters responded at midnight to Avenue C and North 23rd Street on a report of a shooting, police and fire officials said Saturday. The man died where officers found him. He died from a single bullet wound, police said.

Police and fire officials are releasing no other information at this time, including the man's name and hometown. Police also did not provide any information about the circumstances of the shooting, and do not have any suspects.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call Detective Mohamed at 772-467-6905 or 772-979-1451, or email him at kmohamed@fppd.org. People who wish to remain anonymous can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

