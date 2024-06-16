Teenager commits hate crime on Peninsula victim while praying: PD

(KRON) — A teenager was arrested for committing a hate crime on a victim while praying in San Bruno on Saturday afternoon, the San Bruno Police Department said.

At about 2:40 p.m., San Bruno police responded to a report of a victim getting threatened with a knife in a shopping center parking lot on El Camino Real. The victim told police that he was praying outside of his car when the suspect approached the victim and threatened him with a knife.

Police said the suspect then threatened to kill the victim and made “derogatory statements about his perceived ethnicity.” The victim later identified himself to SBPD as “Middle Eastern / Afghan,” police said.

Police said the suspect then fled in a car, and the victim was not physically injured.

Shortly after fleeing, police tracked down the suspect in his car. The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old who is believed to be “of Middle Eastern descent as well,” SBPD said.

Police said the teenager was arrested for “charges related to committing a hate crime, brandishing a deadly weapon, and criminal threats” before getting booked into the Hillcrest Juvenile Detention Center in San Mateo County.

Anyone with information on this hate crime is urged to contact SBPD at (650) 616-7100. Police said information can be left anonymously.

