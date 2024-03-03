Teenager charged after shots fired outside New Roc City

A Bronx teenager who allegedly fired a gun after being injured in a melee at the Burger King in New Roc City is facing felony weapon and endangerment charges, New Rochelle police said.

The New Rochelle Police and Court Facility on North Ave. in New Rochelle, photographed July 11, 2023.

The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Friday outside the restaurant on LeCount Place.

An altercation inside between two groups left the 17-year-old suspect with a cut. As the groups fled, he allegedly fired several shots at the other group. No one was hit.

Police spotted the suspect a few blocks away and took him into custody after he started to run. A Taurus 9mm handgun was recovered from him, police said.

His name was not released because of his age. He was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Teen charged after shots fired outside New Roc City in New Rochelle NY