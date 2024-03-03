Teenager charged after shots fired outside New Roc City
A Bronx teenager who allegedly fired a gun after being injured in a melee at the Burger King in New Roc City is facing felony weapon and endangerment charges, New Rochelle police said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Friday outside the restaurant on LeCount Place.
An altercation inside between two groups left the 17-year-old suspect with a cut. As the groups fled, he allegedly fired several shots at the other group. No one was hit.
Police spotted the suspect a few blocks away and took him into custody after he started to run. A Taurus 9mm handgun was recovered from him, police said.
His name was not released because of his age. He was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.
This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Teen charged after shots fired outside New Roc City in New Rochelle NY