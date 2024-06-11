Teenager charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in deaths of couple

A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody on Tuesday, with law enforcement officials charging him with two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of DUI with property damage.

The teen is being held without bail at the county jail. The lawyers for the juvenile are Stewart Hyman of Orlando, and local defense attorney Bill Ramputi.

Ramputi told a reporter that he accompanied the teenager to the lockup since there was a warrant for his arrest. The lawyer said the case is new, and they've not had a chance to see the evidence against their client.

Since he's a minor, the Star-Banner has decided not to release his name.

File picture of the crash on SE 36th Avenue that killed a married couple.

Prosecutors said the child is presently charged as a juvenile and they're considering charging him as an adult.

Couple's deaths

The crash the juvenile is charged with happened Feb. 20 along Southeast 36th Avenue. It killed Spencer, 30, and 35-year-old Samantha Holden, a married couple, both of Ocala.

According to Ocala Police Department Officer William Joedicke's report, officers were called to a crash in the 1300 block of 36th Avenue involving two vehicles.

When Officer Steven Kelly arrived, he noticed a Mazda had what was observed as extensive damage to the back that resembled a vehicle being hit from behind. A woman, later identified as Samantha Holden, was trapped inside the vehicle and deceased. Her husband was ejected from the car into the roadway and died at the scene, police officials said.

File picture of the Mercedes GLC 300 that was involved in a fiery two-vehicle crash that killed a married couple in February

The officer also saw a Mercedes sport utility vehicle that was damaged. The Mazda, which was in the outside southbound lane, was on fire, according to Joedicke's report.

Reviewing the scene, officers found a gouge mark in the outbound southbound lane of 36th Avenue, a broken light pole and tire marks from the SUV where authorities believed it crossed from one lane to the next.

At the hospital

Detective Steven Daunhauer spoke with witnesses about the crash. One witness talked about seeing the Mazda headlights overturned, a fireball at the point of impact with the Mercedes.

A nearby resident told the detective about hearing a loud noise. The resident saw the Mercedes and the teen behind the wheel.

Authorities said this utility pole has to be replaced following a two-vehicle crash along SE 36th Avenue where two people died in February.

Daunhauer went to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville to talk to medical personnel. There, the detective heard a nurse arguing with the boy, who was trying to leave the facility.

A search warrant for a sample of the teenager's blood was issued so it could be tested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, police officials said. The blood was obtained after several hours and it showed the boy's blood alcohol content was 0.084, which is above the state's legal limit of 0.08. Officials got a search warrant for the teen's blood collected by hospital staff when he was admitted. It showed his BAC was 0.188 and 0.189.

Video from Ward-Highlands Elementary School showed both vehicles were traveling southbound on 36th Avenue and the Mercedes was speeding.

Excessive speed

Two Florida Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigators went to the OPD, where they were given information on the Mercedes.

A cross marks the spot where a couple was hit and killed by a teen driver in February.

Troopers told police officials that the luxury vehicle was traveling at 122 mph five seconds before the collision at 100 percent acceleration with no braking. The SUV's speed increased to 127 mph, still at 100 percent acceleration at the time of impact. The speed limit on the roadway is 40 mph.

From their investigation, officers believe the SUV hit the Mazda from behind as both vehicles were traveling southbound on 36th Avenue. From there, the Mazda crashed into a concrete utility pole, breaking it. The car burst into flames. The SUV then crashed not far away.

