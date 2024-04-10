Teenager charged as an adult in downtown Indianapolis shooting that injured 7

INDIANAPOLIS — A 17-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting in downtown Indianapolis last month that wounded seven minors between the ages of 12 and 17, authorities said Tuesday.

King Dennis faces charges in adult court including a misdemeanor charge of dangerous possession of a firearm and two felony counts of criminal recklessness in the March 30 shooting. In a statement about the charging decision, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears cited Dennis' prior gun-related conviction, the nature of the shooting, and state law as the reason the teen's case was moved to adult court.

Prosecutors also have asked for a greater bond in the case, raising concerns about the "physical safety of another person or the community," as well as GPS monitoring for the teen. In addition to their request to increase bond in the case, prosecutors have asked the court to ban Dennis from entering within a six-block radius of the shooting's location.

“I want to thank the investigators for getting us to this point, but this is the first step — as this matter remains under investigation," Mears said. "We will continue to pursue leads and information until everyone involved is held accountable for their actions.”

The shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between groups, authorities previously said. Police officers were on patrol in downtown Indianapolis when they heard shots fired shortly after 11:30 p.m. on March 30.

Responding officers discovered "a large group of juveniles," including six with gunshot wounds, at the scene, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Tanya Terry. The six injured minors were transported to area hospitals and a seventh victim arrived later at an area hospital.

The seven victims included two 16-year-old boys, one 16-year-old girl, three 14-year-old girls and one 12-year-old boy, who all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting drew national attention to the city and its struggle against rising youth violence. The violence also prompted police to enforce the state's curfew law.

Teen later identified as suspect through surveillance footage

Police arrested Dennis the night of the shooting "after fighting with police," according to new details in court records. The teen told police that he and his cousins encountered a large group of people in a fight, and he heard gunshots but denied knowing why people were firing at him.

Police soon later identified him as a suspect after reviewing surveillance footage capturing the shooting and identifying the trigger-puller as Dennis, who was seen wearing the same light-colored embroidered jacket he had on when arrested. The footage showed him pointing a handgun toward a crowd of people and firing, a probable cause affidavit states.

Investigators surveilled Dennis' address and detained him during a traffic stop on April 5. According to court records, Dennis identified himself as the person depicted in the surveillance video during interviews with police.

Dennis told police he was with his 12-year-old cousin and other people when they approached a group fighting near the sidewalk, court records state. He said people began shooting guns in his direction and he moved toward a corner of the intersection, where he drew the pistol he had tucked in his jacket and returned fire.

He also told police he got the gun from his best friend earlier that night. No details about that person were provided in court records.

Police said investigators will continue to review surveillance footage and talk to witnesses to identify other suspects.

Youth violence surges in Indianapolis

While the number of homicides and shootings has decreased in recent years in Indianapolis, violence among youth aged 17 and younger has escalated. According to a recent report, Indianapolis’ youth homicide rate has tripled since 2016.

The report found that for every homicide in the city, there are three to four shootings of youth in Indianapolis. The report also noted that Black youth are nine times more likely to be shot in Indianapolis compared to youth of other races and youth firearm injuries are more concentrated on the city's east side.

In response to the rise in youth violence in Indianapolis, the city has created a position dedicated to curbing youth violence.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Christopher Bailey also announced last week that police will enforce the state’s curfew law for minors. Indiana’s curfew law states that children younger than 15 may not be in a public place after 11 p.m. or before 5 a.m. on any day.

Officers will issue announcements through public address systems on their patrol cars before the curfew takes effect, followed by another announcement that the curfew is in effect. For youth violating the curfew, officers may bring the minor to a designated safe location and then notify the minor's parent or guardian.

“The behavior we saw (on March 30) will not continue,” Bailey said last week. “It is our duty as parents, as adults and as law enforcement to keep our children safe, alive, out of jail and out of the cemetery.”

Contributing: Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star

Contact reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com

