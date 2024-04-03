Teenager arrested after waving BB gun, causing scare at South Kitsap Regional Park

SOUTH KITSAP — A 14-year-old teenager was arrested after a report of an individual making threats with a gun at the South Kitsap Regional Park on Tuesday, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. after reports of a teenage boy holding a gun at the park, Kitsap County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kevin McCarty said. A witness told the Kitsap Sun that the park was full of families and children at the time, on a sunny and warm early spring evening.

When a deputy instructed the teenager to put down the gun, the suspect initially refused, though later did comply with the order. The deputy approached the teenager, physically took him down, and put him into custody, McCarty said. Deputies then confirmed that the weapon the suspect had brandished was a BB gun, which had the appearance of a real gun.

"The deputy's concern was that he was continuing to go toward the BB gun, which was very realistic look," McCarty said. "It is designed to look like an authentic firearm."

The teenager told the deputy that he had been robbed, and that's why he displayed the BB gun, McCarty said.

No one was hurt in the incident and the teenager was taken into custody at the Juvenile Detention Center, according to McCarty. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, displaying a weapon and resisting arrest, McCarty said.

