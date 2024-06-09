A teenager was arrested, charged with aggravated assault, in connection with a Friday night shooting that left one person seriously injured near downtown Lubbock.

Officers were called out at 9:46 p.m. Friday to 19th Street and Avenue L for reports of shots fired, according to statement from Lubbock police.

Officers were able to locate one person in the 1900 block of Avenue N who received serious injuries. Police by late Saturday confirmed an arrest warrant was issued for17-year-old Andrew Maldonado, who was in the custody of the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office at University Medical Center shortly after 9 p.m.

His bond has been set at $250,000. Police did not immediately have an update on the name or status of the person who was shot or what prompted the violence as the investigation was ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Teenager arrested after Friday night shooting near downtown Lubbock