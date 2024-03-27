Teenager arrested in fatal Yonkers hit-and-run

Yonkers police have arrested a teenager in connection with a fatal hit-and-run this week that followed an argument between the victim and the suspect.

Detectives working with the police AWARE Crime Control Center located the 17-year-old and the Mercedes Benz involved in the incident at a home in East Meadow, NY on Tuesday, a day after 21-year-old Jadon Bennett was struck on Van Cortlandt Park Avenue.

The teenager, who is not being identified because of his age, allegedly drove into Bennett after the two had argued about an online transaction, police Detective Sgt. Frank DiDomizio said in a press release.

Reports that gunshots had been fired at the time were incorrect, but stemmed from the fact that Bennett had a gun with him that fell to the ground along with ammunition when he was hit.

The teenager is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza commended detectives and AWARE staff for the quick arrest and extended condolences to Bennett's family.

"I urge our youth to find positive ways to handle their disputes so that we, as a community, do not suffer a loss of life," Sapienza said in a statement.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers NY hit-and-run: 17-year-old charged in death of man