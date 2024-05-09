Teenager arrested in connection to Lexington shooting that left an 18-year-old dead

The Lexington Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that left another 18-year-old man dead.

Wilmer Romero has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting. Police said Romero also faces unrelated charges of contempt of court, tampering with prison monitoring device, trafficking a controlled substance and trafficking marijuana.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of April 4 on the 400 block of Carlisle Avenue. Dennis Trujillo Jr. was declared dead on scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers found Trujillo unresponsive in the front room of a home lying next to a cell phone. Court documents say investigators found a conversation between Trujillo and Romero that happened seconds to minutes before the shooting, and Romero asked where Trujillo was in a threatening manner.

Later on in the investigation, detectives found additional communications where Romero admits to killing Trujillo, according to court documents.

Romero is being held on a $750,000 bond for the murder charge, a $10,000 bond of the contempt of court charge and a $3,000 bond for the tampering with prison monitoring device charge, according to court records. He will be arraigned on the murder charge in Fayette District Court Thursday.

There have been five homicides in Lexington this year. Only one other case includes an arrest while the other three are an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the homicide investigations is encouraged to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or by visiting their website at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

