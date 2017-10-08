Teenager 'thrown out of school' for sitting during Pledge of Allegiance

India says she was suspended from Windfern High School after failing to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance: Google Maps

A 17-year-old student is suing her high school district after she claims she was suspended for refusing to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance.

India Landry, from Houston, said she was asked to leave Windfern High School after the incident, despite having sat during the Pledge to the flag hundreds of times before.

The federal lawsuit alleges administrators at the school had been "recently whipped into a frenzy" by NFL players kneeling for the national anthem, according to the NY Daily News.

"I said I wouldn't, and they said you are kicked out of here," India said. "The other woman said this isn't the NFL, you won't do this here."

India said school Principal Martha Strother immediately kicked her out after the incident, and the lawsuit alleges she was told: "If your mum does not get here in five minutes the police are coming."

The senior student said her decision to sit was a silent protest against "police brutality" and "Donald Trump being President."

"I was actually terrified, I see what's going on with the country," India's mother Kizzy told the paper. "That scared the hell out of me. I thought let me hurry up and get to my baby before something happens to her."

India was allowed to return to school on Friday and said she plans to continue sitting for the pledge in future.

A spokesperson for the school district told the NY Daily News they were unaware of the lawsuit and said a “student will not be removed from campus for refusing to stand for the Pledge."

The Pledge of Allegiance is an expression of allegiance to the the US flag and the republic of the USA.