Teenager, 16, shot while driving in Peoria, police say

The shooting of a 16-year-old Friday night is currently under investigation by the Peoria Police Department.

PPD said that at 8:24 p.m., they were called to the 3600 block of West Marengo Drive after receiving a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived, they found the 16-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound.

The teenager told police that he was driving near North Molleck Drive and West Forrest Hill Avenue when he saw a man begin shooting at his vehicle. One of the shots hit him, and he was eventually transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PPD began an investigation into the shooting, with the Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Scene and Patrol units leading the inquiry. At this time, no suspect information has been made available.

The investigation is currently ongoing, with PPD asking that people with more information on the incident contact them at (309) 673-4521 or report anonymously through their Tip411 service. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Shooting of 16-year-old under investigation by Peoria police