Teenage suspects arrested after man killed in west Charlote home

Two teenagers are accused of robbing a man before killing him in his west Charlotte home.

Maiseo Caldwell, 19, and Quavon Strother, 18, were arrested Saturday morning. According to CMPD, they’re connected to the deadly shooting that killed Cordarrell Houston on March 26.

They face multiple charges, including First Degree Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Burglary, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and First Degree Murder.

CMPD hasn’t said what happened before the deadly shot was fired, but warrants obtained by Channel 9 for Strother give some details.

The court documents claim Strother and Caldwell conspired to break into Houston’s home. After doing so, they stole a laptop, weed, and $500, killing Houston with a gun in the process.

Houston’s family say he was inside his bedroom, starting his day when he was shot.

“He’s not just a black man that died by gun violence because he was in the midst of doing something wrong, he was in his bedroom beginning his day,” Larry Houston expressed.

Houston owned a small t-shirt business. His family told Channel 9 they were very proud of him.

Court records do not yet indicate the bond they are held under or when they will appear in court.

