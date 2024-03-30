Teenage suspect in Beckenham train stabbing remanded into custody

Rakeem Thomas has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon - UKNIP

A teenager has been remanded into custody charged with the attempted murder of a train passenger while travelling between two south London railway stations.

Rakeem Thomas, 19, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where he was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Thomas, of Beckenham, wearing a grey jumper, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The case was sent to the Old Bailey, where Thomas will appear for a hearing on April 26.

British Transport Police received reports of two men fighting between Shortlands and Beckenham stations shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

The alleged victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital where police said on Thursday he was in a “critical but stable condition”.

Attack filmed by passengers

Footage of the attack was filmed by passengers and shared on social media.

Witnesses said the incident had taken place in front of young children who had been left traumatised.

In the video, a hooded man wearing a mask was seen lunging at another person on the floor with a large knife. Commuters were heard calling police and begging the attacker to stop his assault.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Beckenham Junction station following reports of a fight on board a train between Beckenham and Shortlands.

“British Transport Police attended, alongside London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police, and a man in his 20s was taken to hospital.

“He is in a critical but stable condition and his family are being supported by specialist officers.”

Supt Darren Malpas said after the incident: “We understand the concerns of the public following this incident and our detectives have been working tirelessly to investigate. I hope this arrest will bring some reassurance to those on the rail network.

“High-visibility patrols will continue in the area and across the network as a visible reassurance to the travelling public.”