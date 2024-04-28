Teenage suspect arrested in Idaho after deadly Las Vegas shooting that left 16-year-old dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenager was arrested in Idaho after a deadly Las Vegas shooting that left a 16-year-old dead earlier in the month, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 26, Las Vegas police notified the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Coeur d’Alene Police Department in Idaho that a suspect in a deadly shooting may be in Kootenai County.

Police said that a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Las Vegas earlier in the month and three suspects had been identified, two of whom were arrested and the third was identified as 18-year-old Lennix M. Dockery, who police say fled Las Vegas after the shooting.

Lennix M. Dockery, 18, of Las Vegas was arrested in Idaho on charges related to a deadly Las Vegas shooting that left a 16-year-old dead. (Courtesy of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office)

Coeur d’Alene police were able to confirm a location in Rathdrum where Dockery was most likely located. In the early morning hours of April 27, the Kootenai County Joint Agency SWAT Team responded to a residence, surrounded it, and began making announcements.

Dockery came out of the house and was arrested without incident on the Las Vegas homicide warrant, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office.

