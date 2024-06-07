Teenage scooter rider killed after being struck twice in New Jersey

A 19-year-old electric scooter rider is dead after colliding with an SUV at a New Jersey intersection, then being hit by another vehicle after landing on the road.

Stephen B. Johnson III was crossing West White Horse Pike at West Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway Township, N.J. when he was killed, according to Galloway Township police. The crash occurred Friday around 1:30 a.m.

A Toyota Rav4 driven by a local woman first hit Johnson’s scooter, authorities said. The victim was then struck by an Acura TLX driven by an Egg Harbor Township man. First responder found Johnson “deceased in the roadway.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

Police in New York City have pulled hundreds of illegal scooters and dirt bikes off city streets in recent weeks. There’s no indication the vehicle involved in Friday’s crash was operating improperly, though several Facebook users on the Galloway Township Police department’s page called for scooters to be taken off the roads just the same.

“I always see kids on these scooters in the street,” wrote one concerned citizen. “So scary.”