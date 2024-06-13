Teenage motorcyclist killed in US 93 collision

Jun. 12—A teenaged motorcyclist died Wednesday after striking a sport utility vehicle while swerving to avoid a collision on U.S. 93 near Lakeside, authorities say.

The 16-year-old was riding a Kawasaki EX400 when he struck the Lexus RX350 about 11:15 a.m. June 12, according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The 81-year-old behind the wheel of the Lexus was turning southbound onto the highway from Marco Bay Road when the collision occurred.

Speed is suspected as a factor in the fatal wreck, authorities said.

The teenager, who was from Lakeside, was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Road conditions were described as dry.