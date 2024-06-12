Teenage hiker separated from family during Chelan County wildfire

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a wildfire near Pioneer Creek on the north shore of Lake Chelan on Saturday, June 8 when they heard reports of a missing 16-year-old.

According to Sheriff Mike Morrison, the fire was burning approximately 30 miles up the lake from Chelan and was only accessible by boat.

The Central Washington Interagency Communication Center (CWICC) reported the fire had crossed the Lakeshore trail, which extends from Prince Creek to Stehekin. Several hikers were reportedly on the trail, with an unconfirmed report of a citizen with injuries near the fire. Helicopter crews were unable to get more information on the injury.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Marine Patrol responded on Marine 1, a boat capable of transporting fifteen passengers when needed. The CCSO boat checked docks in the area and got into contact with hikers at Moore Point. They were able to pick up seven hikers who needed transportation back down the lake.

As they were leaving, a third-party report relayed that there was a 16-year-old hiker separated from their family somewhere along the trail. A report was later received from Global Rescue, a service that receives satellite emergency activations, saying there was a group of two hikers and a 16-year-old hiker near the Meadow Creek area.

Marine 1 was directed to the Meadow Creek dock to pick up the group. The 16-year-old boy was identified as the missing hiker, and taken to Prince Creek to reunite with his family. The remainder of the hikers were transported to Field’s Point.

The next day, CCSO Marine patrol assisted again on the Pioneer Fire. Marine 1 was used to make fire evacuation notifications in the area and to contact any hikers who may have been on the trail. They posted Level 1 notices at all the docks between Canoe Creek and Meadow Creek and posted Level 3 notices for Rex Creek.

Deputies talked to people at Canoe Creek who did not need assistance and hikers at Moore Point who planned on continuing their hike to Stehekin. The Lakeshore trail was closed from Prince Creek to Moore Point.

National Park Service assisted CCSO with communications during these efforts.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by a structural fire that spread to the wildland, and it is still under investigation. Anyone with information or photos of the early onset of the fire on June 8 is encouraged to contact Wildland Fire Investigator Bruce Long at bruce.long@dnr.wa.gov

**Chelan County Sheriff's Office Media Release** Sheriff Mike Morrison reports on June 8th, 2024 Chelan County... Posted by Chelan County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 10, 2024