Teenage high school student fatally shot in Lawrence overnight: Police

A 17-year-old boy was killed in an overnight shooting in Lawrence sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Police responded to a home on Alabama Street in Lawrence around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Lawrence Police Department. Officers discovered Isaiah Neal, 17, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Neal was pronounced deceased at a Lawrence hospital early Thursday morning. The shooting had multiple witnesses, according to police.

Neal attended high school in the Lawrence Public School District. Several of his former teachers posted condolences to his family on social media Thursday.

No arrests have been made. Lawrence police are asking anyone with information or evidence come forward to assist the investigation.