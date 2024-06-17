Teenage girl killed in Jack County accident

A 16-year-old girl from Bridgeport was killed, and three other teens were hurt in a one-vehicle wreck in Jack County early Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a pickup traveling north on U.S. Highway 281 failed to make a curve, skidded into a ditch, struck a fence and a tree and then rolled.

The 2001 Dodge Dakota crashed about 3 miles north of Perrin at 3:45 a.m.

The DPS said the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy from Paradise, who was the driver of the pickup, was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries, according to the DPS.

A 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl from Bridgeport were taken to Faith Community Hospital in Jacksboro with less serious injuries.

The girl who was killed was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the DPS. The 16-year-old boy from Bridgeport was also not wearing a seatbelt.

The 16-year-old boy from Paradise and the 14-year-old girl from Bridgeport were wearing seatbelts.

The DPS did not release any names as of Sunday.

