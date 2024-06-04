A teenage girl allegedly raped on the beach while watching sunrise in North Myrtle Beach

A 38-year-old man from North Carolina allegedly raped a teenage girl who was watching the sunrise on the beach outside a hotel in North Myrtle Beach, according to the police report.

Maurice Moore was arrested on May 26 and charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.

The 18-year-old girl was staying at nearby house with her family, according to the North Myrtle Beach police report. Around 5:39 a.m., she had gone to the beach behind the Baywatch Hotel, 2701 South Ocean Blvd., to watch the sunrise and video call her boyfriend when Moore approached her and began talking to her.

The victim asked if Moore had an ankle monitor on, which he said no, that was his handgun and he always has it, the report said. The teenager said she did not feel like she could leave. Moore then told the girl to not move and began to assault her, according to the report.

Her boyfriend, who was still on the phone, heard Moore kissing and pushing. The victim then texted her boyfriend and asked him to call the police, which he did, according to the report.

Police arrived on the scene around 6 a.m. and found Moore, his “acquaintances,” and the victim, the report said. The victim, who was visibly upset, told police, “I just got raped.”

Moore was arrested and the teenager was brought to the North Strand Emergency Room for a criminal sexual conduct kit. Police found a handgun and knife on Moore.