Teenage fugitive being held in Vermont, awaiting extradition to New York
Teenage fugitive being held in Vermont, awaiting extradition to New York
Teenage fugitive being held in Vermont, awaiting extradition to New York
Energy.gov's most recent Fact of the Week shows that some people spend exorbitant amounts of time behind the wheel in traffic.
The league’s marketing machine is ramping up around Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso in a pivotal season of growth and development.
The excitement is palpable as Clark prepares to use her passing and playmaking to help Indiana return to the postseason.
Justin Jefferson is in line for a massive contract.
Engelbert said Philadelphia, Toronto, Denver, Nashville and South Florida are potential expansion spots.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was weapons handler on 'Rust' set, gets max sentence in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Like many immigrants, the New York City skyline was one of the first sights young brothers Edi and Etrit Demaj took in when they arrived in the U.S. more than 20 years ago. The pair, along with their family, had fled violence in their native Kosovo, and they still remember the view as their plane flew overhead. “The first building that we saw was the Empire State Building,” Etrit recalls.
According to an internal memo seen by Reuters, Tesla is about to lay off more than 10 percent of its workforce.
Samsung reclaimed the title for most global smartphone shipments from Apple in the first quarter of 2024.
The Knicks, after a season marred by a rash of brutal injuries, weren’t going to run from any smoke or worry about ducking any potentially difficult postseason matchups.
The Thunder prevailed in a three-way race in the West with an emphatic season-finale win over the Mavericks.
The Masters has a record $20 million purse this year.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Here's one voter's awards ballot with All-NBA, All-Defensive and All-Rookie selections.
New York Fed president John Williams and Boston Fed president Susan Collins said they still expect cuts in 2024 despite some hot inflation readings.
New Balance CEO Joe Preston may not be a molecular biophysicist, but he knows that footwear innovation is the product of scientific research.
The Naylors also achieved this unique feat in July against the Rangers.
The league is evolving away from the dynasties that ruled the past, and only time will tell if that's the right strategy.
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
The federal funds rate is a rate set by the government that banks charge each other for short-term loans. Learn how the federal funds rate affects your money.