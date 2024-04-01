Teenage driver killed in crash that leaves two others hospitalized, SC officials say

A teenage girl was killed in a Sunday crash that left two other people hospitalized, South Carolina officials said.

Grace I. Segovia, a 17-year-old Moncks Corner resident, died in the accident, Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Monday in a news release.

The two-vehicle collision happened in Berkeley County, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Segovia was driving 2020 Chevrolet Traverse east on Treeland Drive in Ladson, Glover said. Near the intersection with College Park Road, the Chevy attempted to pass a 2017 BMW SUV that was also heading east on Treeland Drive, according to Glover.

The SUVs collided and ran off the right side of the road where they crashed into a tree, Glover said.

Segovia died at the scene, the coroner’s office said.

Glover said there were two people in the BMW, and both were hurt and taken to an area hospital. Further information on their conditions was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Berkeley County EMS, and Caromi Fire Department responded to the crash, which continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol and coroner’s office.

Through Wednesday, 193 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least seven people have died in Berkeley County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 60 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.