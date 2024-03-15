Teenage boy seriously wounded in Thursday night stabbing in Loop

A 17-year-old boy was left in critical condition after being stabbed in the Loop neighborhood during a fight, Chicago police said.

About 10:10 p.m., the teenage boy was involved in a fight in the first block of North State Street when the person he was fighting pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times, police said.

The victim suffered wounds to the chest and back, and was taken in critical condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

The known suspect fled the scene after the attack and no one was in custody. Detectives are investigating.