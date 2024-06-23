Teenage boy hurt in Southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a teen was shot in Southeast D.C. in the early hours of Sunday.

Police said they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Elvans Road SE for the report of a shooting.

Officers said the teen boy was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

