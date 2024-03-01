Teenage boy fatally wounded overnight in Garfield Park neighborhood

A 17-year-old boy was fatally wounded in a shooting Thursday night on the West Side in the Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at a residence in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard, and discovered a 17-year-old boy unresponsive, police said.

The teen suffered multiple wounds to the chest, and one to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Treyvon M. Short of the 4700 block of South Ingleside Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.