Teen wounded during overnight shooting outside Arden Arcade rehabilitation center

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Wednesday morning shooting in Arden Arcade that injured a teenager.

Deputies were called to the 500 block of Pine Garden Lane just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting. The location is near the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Howe Avenue.

According to archived radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee, a 17-year-old boy had called 911 to say he was shot in the parking lot of the Fair Oaks Recovery Center. According to dispatchers, the teen heard gunfire erupt and had jumped a fence into the neighboring Villas at Fair Oaks apartment complex to escape danger when he discovered he had been shot.

It was not known if the teen was a patient at the addiction rehabilitation facility or a resident of the apartment complexes that surround the property.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said details of the investigation were ongoing but the teen was expected to survive his injuries.

No arrests or suspect descriptions have been announced.