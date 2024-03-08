Teen volleyball player lost legs in Missouri crash. Driver found guilty, officials say

A man was convicted of causing a February 2023 car accident that cost a “standout” volleyball player her legs, Missouri officials said.

Daniel Riley was found guilty on March 7 of armed criminal action, driving without a license and two counts of assault, according to court records. His attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 8.

Then 17, Janae Edmondson was walking with her family to her hotel in St. Louis when a driver sped through a yield sign and struck a car. The car that was hit then crashed into Edmondson, her volleyball club said.

Both of Edmondson’s legs were amputated as a result of the injuries caused by the accident, KMOV reported.

It was an “unthinkable accident” for the Tennessee teen known for her “athletic gifts,” the club said.

Riley, 21 at the time of the accident, was driving without a license, according to court records. Prosecutors said he was speeding moments before the crash, KTVI reported.

Edmondson was a senior at Smyrna High School, about a 25-mile drive southeast from Nashville, when she was hit. She graduated in 2023, but walked back on to school grounds in October with her prosthetic legs, McClatchy News reported.

When testifying in court, she wheeled in without her prosthetics, showing the painful injuries caused by the crash, WKRN reported.

“I felt something hit me. It was warm. I was screaming because I couldn’t feel my body,” she said, according to WKRN.

Riley’s sentencing is scheduled for April 18.

12-year-old, two dads on motorcycles killed by suspected DWI driver, Texas cops say

17-year-old student killed when driver veers into oncoming traffic, Ohio cops say

12-year-old dies after she’s struck by car while running from crash, Illinois cops say