Teen vanishes for two days during trial; jury convicts him of two counts of robbery

A 19-year-old faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison after jurors convicted him of two counts of first-degree robbery, while he remained missing for more than two days of his trial.

Malachi Goston's trial began March 11, and he was in court at the beginning of the day. He disappeared after lunch and did not reappear until the third day of his trial after jury deliberations had already begun, according to a news release from District Attorney Daryl Bailey's office.

Law enforcement arrested Goston because of his failure to appear earlier in the week. Judge Brooke Reid will sentence him April 4.

On Jan. 8, 2022, Goston demanded money and car keys from a father and son. When they refused, Goston pistol whipped the father. A bystander then scared Goston away.

“Malachi Goston is guilty of both first-degree robbery and taking away the victims’ sense of security," Bailey said in the statement. "They were targeted by him, and this senseless crime should never have happened. The victims live in constant fear for their safety, which is something no one in our community should have to experience. Let this case serve as a warning to anyone engaging in violent, criminal acts. You will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Teen vanishes during trial, jury convicts him of robbery