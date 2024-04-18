Teen turns tables on accused robbers when mom slips him a gun in Texas home, cops say

A Texas teenager turned the tables on a pair of accused robbers, gunning them down inside an apartment on Houston’s southwest side, police told news outlets.

The shooting happened at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, the Houston Police Department told KRIV.

Moments earlier, investigators say the teen met with two other people in order to sell something, but the meeting turned violent, according to KTRK. All three individuals were between 16 and 19 years old, according to police.

The other two began attacking the teen, beating him with brass knuckles, then forcing him to go to his apartment so they could rob it, police told the station.

When he entered, investigators say his mother was at the door and she handed him a gun, KRIV reported. The robbers were apparently unaware the teen was now armed, as they continued threatening him and his mom while demanding they hand over any valuable possessions, police said.

The teen opened fire, gunning down the accused robbers, police told KHOU. One died at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Officials say the teen shooter was also taken to a hospital for treatment, the station reported.

