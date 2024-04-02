Will teen be tried as adult for fight near Hazelwood East?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The suspect in an off-campus fight near Hazelwood East High School will learn next month if she will be tried as an adult. The attack left 16-year-old Kaylee Gain critically injured.

Since the suspect faces assault charges, the state must determine if she will be tried as an adult, according to a St. Louis County judge Monday. FOX 2 will not release the suspect’s name as she is a minor.

St. Louis County juvenile attorneys asked for an extra 30 days to complete a report that discusses the suspect’s social and personal background. Defense attorney Greg Smith agreed to the extension but requested the certification hearing be scheduled.

“Our position is that she should not be certified; we understand that the law says that there has to be a certification hearing based on what she has been charged with, so that’s non-negotiable, but our position is certainly that she should not be certified,” Smith said. “(She is) an honor student. She was taking an AP course; she’s had no history with the juvenile court, none. She has been the victim of bullying. There are other facts we’re going to save for court. It’s interesting I use the word fact, right, because apparently in our society now, you can say something and just throw it out there and maybe later on let the facts surface.”

Second round of storms expected later this evening

Gain suffered from a fractured skull and brain injuries following the fight. Her parents say she is now out of the intensive care unit and has had limited verbal conversations with speech therapy, reportedly reiterating the same short sentences. Gain has also been able to go on assisted short walks with staff in the hospital.

They also say she does not remember the fight that led to her hospitalization.

A hearing is scheduled for May 10 to determine if the suspect will be tried as an adult.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.