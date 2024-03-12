Teen on trial for murder during gun purchase

A Gary teen faces trial this week for a killing inside a car during a gun purchase.

Elijah Davis, now 19, is charged with murder in the Aug. 24, 2022 shooting death of Marcos A. Martinez, 19, of Merrillville.

Court records indicate a friend set up the sale between Martinez and Davis.

Defense attorney Scott King argued the shooting was self defense.

Merrillville Police responded Aug. 24, 2022 to the 5600 block of Pennsylvania Street for a reported shooting.

Martinez was found shot lying on the ground. He was taken to Methodist Southlake where he was pronounced dead, according to court records.

The friend initially lied to police, before admitting Martinez repeatedly messaged him out of the blue if he knew someone selling a gun. He and Davis met up with Martinez.

Martinez jumped in Davis’ white Pontiac. Martinez had a handgun in his hoodie pocket, according to court documents.

Martinez looked at the gun for sale, before leaving, saying he needed to get money. He returned, holding and looking at both guns.

“Imma need this,” Martinez said.

“Whatchu mean, you got the money,” Davis replied.

The witness thought Martinez would steal the gun. Just as the witness opened the car door to get out, he heard gunshots. The witness saw Davis fire the “first shot,” according to documents.

The Pontiac took off, other witnesses said.

Martinez was shot “two to three times,” wounded in the chest, bicep and side, according to court records.

mcolias@post-trib.com