Teen Who Threw Newborn Out Window Ordered to Delete Facebook Account, Won't Serve Jail Time

A Nebraska teen who threw her newborn baby out of the window of her apartment has been ordered to shut down her Facebook account, and won’t do any time in jail, according to reports.

The 16-year-old was sentenced to probation in Douglas County Juvenile Court Friday.

She must also live in a group home, take part in individual and family therapy and perform 50 hours of community service, according to records.

The girl gave birth to a premature baby in her Omaha apartment in September and threw the child out the window.

According to reports, she then texted her boyfriend, "It was a girl by the way."

She also admitted to her mother what she’d done. She later told police she thought the baby was a stillborn and that she hadn’t known she was pregnant in the first place.

An autopsy later revealed that the baby, which was carried for 25-28 weeks, was not stillborn and was alive when she hit the ground.

The teen was initially charged as an adult with felony child abuse resulting in death, but in February her case was transferred to juvenile court after her mental state and criminal record were considered, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

"She’s coping the best she can," said Rebecca McClung, the teen's defense attorney. "The mother is coping the best she can. The grandmother is coping the best she can."

