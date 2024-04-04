Teen suspect identified in armed robbery, shooting at Orlando 7-Eleven

Orlando police say they’ve identified the person responsible for the violent robbery of a local convenience store.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 5570 North Orange Blossom trail just after 5:30 a.m. on March 25 for reports of an armed robbery.

During the robbery, police say the suspect held the clerk at gunpoint and fired one round that very nearly struck them.

Detectives with the police department’s violent crimes unit say they were able to identify the suspect as 16-year-old Jai’lyn Bythwood.

Police spotted Bythwood Thursday morning as he approached a bus stop on North Orange Blossom trail and placed him under arrest.

According to police, Bythwood had a loaded gun in his backpack when he was arrested.

Bythwood faces charges of robbery with a firearm while wearing a mask, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Investigators have not explained exactly how they developed Bythwood as a suspect in the robbery.

