Teen Suspect Arrested After 10 Shot in Florida Nightclub

Ten people were injured when a suspect opened fire just after midnight Sunday morning at a bar and grill entertainment venue in Sanford, Florida, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene at Cabana Live, where a large crowd had gathered for a planned private event taking place that night. According to local media outlets, officers on area patrol heard gunshots coming from the back of the establishment, which caused the crowd to quickly scatter in panic. They believe an argument escalated into the gunfire, which struck 10 patrons with non-life-threatening injuries. Most of them were struck in the lower body.

According to police, a security guard apprehended the suspect, a 16-year-old, who was then booked into the nearby Juvenile Detention Center. It was unclear if the teenager was a guest attending the private event at the venue.

In an Instagram post Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the venue said they were working with the sheriff’s office and assured visitors that the community was safe.

“We rented out our venue for a private event and we are still learning as the investigation continues what was the cause of this isolated incident,” the post reads.

“Our Cabana Live family is 100% safe and appreciate all the prayers and concerns.”

The investigation is ongoing.

